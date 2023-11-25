Preston North End v Cardiff City injury news as five out and three doubts
Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash between Preston North End and Cardiff City.
Preston North End are back in Sky Bet Championship action as they host Cardiff City at Deepdale.
The Lilywhites come into the match on a high having beaten Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park. Ryan Lowe's side went into the international break fifth in the standings, and now his team will be tested with a busy period ahead.
First up are the Bluebirds, who aren't too far away from North End in the table. Cardiff are just four places below them as four points separate the two clubs ahead of kick-off. Erol Bulut is the man in charge of the South Wales club and they were busy in the summer.
Both sides have players that have played for either club and Saturday will be an opportunity for Callum Robinson to revisit the ground he called home for a number of years. Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes, both now with PNE, once were on the books of Cardiff. Cunningham played in the Premier League, whilst Hughes was there as an academy player.
Should North End win then they could overtake Southampton in fourth and create more of a gap from the chasing pack below them such as Sunderland, West Brom and Hull City - who are all on 26 points apiece. As for Cardiff, a win in Lancashire could see them take their spot back in the play-offs having suffered a 3-2 defeat last time out to Norwich City.
Flick through to see which Preston North End and Cardiff City players are injured or doubtful.