Preston North End v Bristol City team news - six out and one doubt

Preston North End direct their attention back to the EFL Championship as they host Bristol City at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe's side are in search of their first positive result of 2024 after losing to Sunderland on New Year's Day and then to Chelsea in the FA Cup last Saturday. North End conceded four goals without reply at Stamford Bridge, but there won't be a free weekend at the end of the month with Millwall knocked out too.

The men from the West Country are PNE's opponents this weekend and they have a different manager from the opening day meeting. Nigel Pearson oversaw the 1-1 draw in which Will Keane equalised after Sam Bell's opener, but now Liam Manning is in charge.

Bristol City drew 1-1 with West Ham United last time out, as Tommy Conway cancelled out Jarrod Bowen's opener. Three places separate the 11th-placed Robins and North End in 14th - but such is the nature of the Championship, there is only a one point difference.

A win for North End would see them overtake City and potentially climb up to eighth - whilst City could go as high as seventh. The visitors have several players currently ruled out with injury, but there's a possibility that one of their summer signings could make his debut. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Preston North End v Bristol City on Saturday, January 13.

Jack Whatmough - out Jack Whatmough suffered a knee injury at the end of December and is to miss the next few weeks.

Jack Whatmough - out (continued) Ryan Lowe said on January 11: "It's obviously just Jack, with his knee. He will be a few weeks, but other than that they're all fit and raring to go. "It is much needed, but it's tough because you have to leave people out of the squad - lads who are champing at the bit to play.

Rob Atkinson - out Atkinson, 25, suffered an ACL injury last season and had a minor setback last month after returning to training. He shouldn't be too far away.