Preston North End are said to have missed out on the signing of Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan, according to reports.

O’Riordan, a product of the League Two outfit’s academy, is said to be on his way to the Championship - but not to Deepdale. The Lancashire Telegraph report that PNE’s Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers activated his release clause. It is expected that he will make the £500,000 move to Ewood Park, with only a few formalities to sort out.

According to the report, North End and their fierce Lancashire rivals Blackpool had been keeping tabs on the situation. If O’Riordan did not complete his move to Ewood Park, then both North End and the Seasiders were ready to pounce. It is likely that O’Riordan makes the move to Blackburn after agreeing personal terms and the only thing to finalise is the structure of the deal.

Since the opening of the January transfer window, several players have been linked with a move to North End and the latest rumour could suggest which position North End are looking to recruit in. Patrick Bauer is free to depart on loan this month and given the need for squad depth, a replacement centre-back would be likely.

Ryan Lowe has tried a variety of systems and often favoured a three-at-the-back system - which could heighten the need for a fresh defensive recruit. Bauer - a free agent in the summer - will likely move on to pastures new. Greg Cunningham and Andrew Hughes are also in the final years of their deals, though the latter has a one-year option inserted.