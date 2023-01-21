Both sides head into the game on the back of league defeats.

The Lilywhites suffered a 4-0 loss to Norwich City at Deepdale, while Birmingham were beaten 4-2 by Bristol City, but did overcome Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Liam Delap makes his first start for Preston this afternoon, after joining the club on loan from Manchester City.

Ryan Lowe has picked his side to face Birmingham City.

Robbie Brady also comes into the 11, with Bambo Diaby and Daniel Johnson dropping out, while Ched Evans is on the bench.

Here is the full team: Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Ben Woodburn, Robbie Brady, Liam Delap, Tom Cannon.

