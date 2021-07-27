Preston North End rumours: PNE reject makes shock non-league move, Lilywhites to saction loan move for midfielder

Preston North End rumours

Preston North End have made three signings so far this summer – snapping up Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde on free transfers and bringing in Liam Lindsay from Stoke City.

However, Brown suffered a snapped Achilles tendon in training last week and has today had surgery.

Patrick Bauer suffered the same injury last season and spent seven months battling back to fitness, returning in time to start pre-season training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford's Andre Gray has admitted his future is up to Watford to decide after being linked to a return to the Championship. Middlesbrough are said to be keen on the striker. (The Athletic)

Bauer said: “I was in training when Izzy was injured.

"I heard somebody shout and at first you think there must have been a tackle. But unfortunately like all these injuries, it just happens without contact. That is how mine happened.

“I was able to speak Izzy last week and on Sunday I sent him a message because Monday is his operation and I wished him all the best.

“I told him I would help him with his rehab, we will make sure together he comes back as a stronger player.”

Posh fans may be in luck this summer as Peterborough United have said there has been no contact in three months from Rangers regarding Jonson Clarke-Harris. Since then Barry Fry has spoken to Rangers scout Mervyn Day at a Posh match, with no mention of the forward.

Hull City are reportedly refusing to give up in their pursuit to lure Sheffield United's Regan Slater back to the KCOM Stadium. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers as the won promotion to the Championship. (Hull Live)

Sheffield United may have priced Arsenal out of a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly looking into cheaper alternatives after The Blades slapped a £32 million price tag on the 23-year-old. (The Daily Express)

Eric Lichaj has been training with his former club Nottingham Forest, after recently spending time with Sunderland's camp. Lichaj last played in England with Hull City before signing for Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko)

A move for George Edmundson seems unlikely for Peterborough as Rangers want £1.5 million for the defender. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Sheffield United want Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on loan this summer. The 18-year-old spent last season with Blackburn Rovers, scoring seven and assisting 11 in the league. (The Sun)

Paul Mullin has made a surprise move to non-league side Wrexham after Preston North End said no to signing him. The striker bagged 32 goals in 46 league games for Cambridge United last season. (Football Insider)

Hull City are looking to offload players in order to bring in new ones after they were handed in a transfer embargo. James Scott, Thomas Mayer and Tom Eaves may depart the club this summer. (HullLive)