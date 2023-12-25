Preston North End could ring the changes when they host Leeds United at Deepdale on Boxing Day. The Lilywhites are in front of the Sky Sports television cameras in the lunchtime kick-off on Tuesday, and what could be a bumper crowd in Lancashire, there will be the need of a response following Friday night's disappointment against Swansea City.

All three goals in South Wales came in the second-half as Jamie Paterson scored a brace for the Swans, despite Liam Millar's 67th minute equaliser. The Canadian was unfortunate to be on the losing side, and was by far one of the leading performers on what was a disappointing night. North End have just one win in five, and it's likely that some changes will be made for the visit of Leeds, who will be high on confidence following their dismantling of Ipswich Town.

A decision for Lowe to make is whether he reinstates goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who was dropped for Dai Cornell against his former club. The manager defended Woodman more than a fortnight ago following some criticism of the former Newcastle United shot-stopper, and it'll be interesting whether Cornell's stay in the side is a short one, or whether he'll be afforded a longer opportunity.

Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady and Ched Evans all started on Friday night, however we believe that a total of five changes will be made to the starting XI this week. The festive period is a time where rotation is key and Leeds will pose a big threat, so it would be wise to try and name a side that can take the game to them and start the game on the front foot.