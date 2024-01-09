Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End's January has so far consisted of a New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland and a 4-0 loss to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Lilywhites haven't yet dipped their toes into the January transfer window, and instead may focus on departures for the time being. Lewis Leigh's gone out on loan to Crewe Alexandra in League Two, and the midfielder has admitted that he hopes that he can force his way in to the first-team when he returns.

It's not been a busy month as of yet in terms of incomings in the Championship, but that doesn't mean that there hasn't been any speculation. Several players have been linked with a move to Deepdale this month, seven infact. Nothing has happened so far from a PNE point-of-view, but there are other clubs who have been busy.

As North End continue their preparations for their weekend clash against Bristol City, we take a look at the latest stories in the Championship, involving Preston North End's rivals...

Liam Millar opens on North End stay

Liam Millar has opened up on his stay so far at Preston North End. The 24-year-old is on a season-long loan from Basel and has got three goals and four assists in 20 games so far. He has admitted his move to Preston was fuelled not only by his desire to be with his family again but also that he had a point to prove.

He had loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock, however never got an opportunity at Liverpool, and his time with Charlton was when they were in League One. The Canadian international

“I wanted to come back to England for family reasons, admitted Millar to the official club website.

"But I also wanted to come back because I felt like I had something to prove here a little bit.

“The gaffer has given me the platform to do that, and I’m really enjoying it. The lads are also great and they’ve helped me come in and let me hit the ground running. It’s been great so far and I hope that continues.”

Millar's admission to move back to England could suggest that he is in favour of a return to England or the UK when his loan deal expires. He is under contract until the summer of 2025 with Basel, but North End could feel inclined to make his move permanent should all parties agree.

David Brooks to Southampton?

Southampton are pushing hard to sign David Brooks according to various reports, and could beat promotion rivals Leeds United to his signature. Nick Mashiter a Midlands journalist for the PA said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that the Saints are pursuing a loan deal for the Wales international.

The 26-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries but has been limited to just two starts in the Premier League. He hasn't started a league match since October, and with the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs coming up in March for Wales, he could favour a move to cement his place in Rob Page's side.

Leicester City in talks for Inter Milan star

League leaders Leicester City are looking to bolster their already star-studded squad and have been linked with a move for Stefano Sensi. According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Foxes are in discussions with the Serie A side over a possible move. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano backed up the rumours and said that it would be a permanent move away from the San Siro.

The 28-year-old has made just four appearances for Inter Milan this term and a move is likely. He is a nine-time Italy international and has played in the Champions League six times.

Jordan Rhodes to stay at Blackpool

Preston North End's Lancashire rivals can breathe a sigh of relief after Huddersfield Town decided not to rcall Jordan Rhodes. The 33-year-old will remain at Bloomfield Road where he has scored 15 goals in 22 League One games until the end of the season. Huddersfield had a window of opportunity to recall him however that time has now passed and Rhodes will remain a Seasider.

"The window Huddersfield had to recall him has passed," Critchley revealed to the Blackpool Gazette.