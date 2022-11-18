The goalkeeper, who made the move to Deepdale during the summer, is currently leading the way for clean sheets in the Championship and knows what it is like to compete for play-off places in the division.

Woodman states he’s not too concerned about where Preston currently are in the table, and insists he is fully focussed on performances on the field.

He said: "From my point of view, I try not to look at the table, as I know there’s such a long way to go.

Freddie Woodman (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"You are probably looking last four or five games, when it is getting to the crunch time.

"In this point of the season, it’s about picking up as many points as possible and staying amongst it.

"My ambition when I came here was to win as many football games as I can.

"If you to that then you will be there or thereabouts, which is always the main goal.

"All the teams going into the Championship at the start of the season will say they want to make play-offs, but only four can do it.

"At the stage we’re at we just need to pick up as many as we can to back up wins with other wins.

"I knew the potential in the squad before coming here. The manager and the staff have a real growth mindset and I knew they would develop me and the team.

"Hopefully we can continue that and keep going in the right direction.”

Woodman says he knows just how important it is to build a good relationship with supporters.

"In the modern day you can’t really connect with the fans unless you have that bit on social media,” he added.

"I never used to think it was important but when I got around the first team at Newcastle, I knew what it meant at a place like that.

"In the past you would’ve gone out to the town and spoke to fans, but social media is the new way of being that link.

"As a fan myself I feel like the distance has grown between fans and players.