Two of Preston North End's fixtures over the festive period have been chosen for coverage by Sky Sports - making for a change in the fixture schedule.

Preston North End’s festive period clashes with Leeds United and Sunderland have both had fixture alterations.

North End entertain Leeds United at Deepdale on Boxing Day there has been a slight change to the fixture. Sky Sports have decided to broadcast the match and as a result, the game will now kick-off at 12.30pm rather than the original 3.00pm slot.

In addition, the same applies to the New Year's Day clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. PNE have a home match against Sheffield Wednesday sandwiched in between the two televised games - on Friday, December 29. Ryan Lowe's men play four matches in 11 days.

Leeds are third at the time of writing, while the Black Cats occupy eighth spot. PNE will be aiming for their first league win in five years over Leeds, while targeting a league double against Sunderland - having won 2-1 in August thanks to goals from Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer.

The Lilywhites have been on television several times this season, with their Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers on Friday night being shown on Sky Sports. Their game against QPR on Friday, December 1 is also on TV.

Preston North End's festive period schedule