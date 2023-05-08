Preston North End 0-3 Sunderland - PNE's season ends with whimper as Black Cats sneak into play-offs

Amad Diallo scored the first of three fine Sunderland goals, with Alex Pritchard off the bench to net a second and Jack Clarke rounding off a seven minute spree of scoring for the North East side.

Ryan Lowe made three changes for the game, although there was a bit of disruption before the game. Initially Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann and Liam Delap were the changes, in for Patrick Bauer, Josh Onomah and Daniel Johnson but Andrew Hughes pulled out of the game in the warm up, meaning Bauer came back into the side.

There were places on the bench for a quartet of North End youngsters, those being Lewis Leigh, Jacob Slater, Noah Mawene and Kaedyn Kamara - the latter a late addition after Hughes' injury.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott battles with Sunderland's Dan Neil

The game started at frantic pace, both sides keen to get the early goal due to the impact it would have on either side, with the Black Cats keen to avoid unnecessary tension with a sold out travelling support.

It was Preston who carved out the first opening, Alvaro Fernandez getting forward down the left to roll the ball along the six yard box where Tom Cannon stretched but couldn't meet it, after just four minutes.

Two minutes later the home side were again looking to open the scoring, this time Ali McCann took aim from the edge of the area but his strike was deflected behind for a corner.

Clarke had the first shot of Sunderland's game, looking to find the far corner from the left but unable to wrap his foot around it enough on 10 minutes.

The game slowed down a little after the opening exchanges, captain Ryan Ledson letting fly from 30 yards after 22 minutes, the best either side could muster although the visitors were able to control more of the ball.

There were claims for a penalty shortly after, Joe Gelhardt tumbling in the area after taking a touch past Bauer, though referee Bobby Madley waved appeals away.

On 24 minutes, Patrick Roberts looked to repeat his heroics at the Stadium of Light as he cut inside from the right and looked to find the top corner but a sprawling Freddie Woodman managed to tip it round the post.

The deadlock should have been broken eight minutes before half time as Liam Delap got in behind the Sunderland defence. McCann sent the Manchester City loanee away who had time to work his favoured angle before rolling the ball beyond the post.

Just seconds later, Cannon had a chance himself. A fine ball to the wing from Ledson was brought down by Brad Potts who fashioned space for Troy Parrott to take over. He laid the ball back to Jordan Storey to cross and Cannon's header was saved by Anthony Patterson in the away goal.

It was time for Sunderland to have a chance that should have opened the scoring, though. With three minutes left in the half Joe Gelhardt made a darting run into the box on the end of a pass that cut out three PNE defenders. Woodman came out sharply to close down the angle and managed to just about make the save, holding onto the ball up against his back.

Sunderland made one sub at half time but more importantly changed their shape, switching to three at the back with wingers at wing back. Three minutes into the second period Dan Neil looked to find the bottom corner from range but couldn't find the target.

Mowbray's men kept pushing for a goal that could see them into the top six, neat football at the edge of PNE's box led to Pierre Ekwah having room inside the area. He looked to find the back of the net on his left foot but Woodman was out to close down the angle and make another important stop.

Three minutes later, Sunderland had their breakthrough and they did it in some style. On loan Manchester United man Diallo continuing his sparkling season for the North East side. He bent a strike into the top corner on his left foot after the ball was presented to him on the edge of the box.

North End replied, Ledson's corner headed at goal by Bauer but Patterson was able to pull off a reflex save and an acrobatic clearance inside the box relieved the danger.

With the shackles off, the Black Cats came streaming forward, with plenty of attacking players on the pitch, and Preston could not contain them, substitute Pritchard doubling the visitors' lead on the hour mark. Sunderland's no.21 was given room on the edge of the box to pick his spot, wrapping his foot around the ball from the right side of the area to wrong foot Woodman and find the back of the net.

It took just four more minutes for them to find a third. Clarke was given loads of room on the left wing and he checked inside just outside the box and steered the ball low into the far corner.

Sunderland were very much enjoying their afternoon, particularly after the first goal had gone in, and it led to jeers from the away following as they effortless knocked the ball around Deepdale. The home side simply couldn't get close to Sunderland, who as it stood, were on their way to the play-offs.

The Black Cats were allowed to stroll to the 90th minutes, with a stunning turnaround from Blackburn Rovers, who were 3-1 down but came back to win, the North East side finished sixth in the Championship table, getting into the play-offs in their first season back in the second tier.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Fernandez, Parrott (Onomah, 55'), Delap (Woodburn, 69'), Cannon.PNE subs: Cornell, Kamara, Slater, Leigh, Mawene.Sunderland Starting XI :Patterson, Gooch (Anderson, 66'), Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin (Pritchard, 45'), Neil, Ekwah (Lihadji, 86'), Roberts, Amad (Ba, 86'), Clarke, Gelhardt (Michut, 72').Sunderland subs: Bass, Taylor.