Preston loan stars have pleased Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan

Teenage duo Lewis Coulton and Joe Rodwell-Grant have arrived at Brig on loan from North End over the past months or so in a bid to get some experience of men’s football.

Defender Coulton (18) has slotted in nicely at left full-back while Rodwell-Grant – who has agreed a month’s extension to his initial deal at Irongate – has shown signs of being a real threat in attack.

Having lost the services of Blackpool striker Ewan Bange and with fellow Tangerine ace Rob Apter set to return to Bloomfield Road imminently, Milligan is confident both Rodwell-Grant and Coulton have the quality to help plug the gap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rodwell-Grant in action for Brig against Basford (photo:Ruth Hornby)

“I thought Joe did a lot better in our last match against Basford,” said Milligan, who saw the team’s scheduled match at Radcliffe on Saturday postponed – they host Scarborough Athletic this weekend.

“He knows what he needs to do – he needs to be a little bit more physical and occupy the defenders a little bit more. He’s a good lad and is willing to learn and work hard. I went to watch him last week for Preston reserves and he did really well. He scored a great goal.

“Lewis has been excellent – another great lad who wants to learn and I think he wants to extend his loan with us which is great news.”