Preston fan John Smith says it is depressing to see supporters turn against Preston manager Ryan Lowe

In my book, a point on the road is definitely far better than none at all. After the now standard turgid first half we did liven up in the second following a double half-time substitution.

In the first half apart from an initial opening 10-minute flurry we reverted back to the usual tactic of sitting back and allowing the opposition to dictate the play offering very little in the way of trying to create attacking chances.

The second half was a different matter and we were much better going forward creating chances without really having a shot on target.

Our best chance fell to substitute Troy Parrott who almost became a "pretty boy" in the eyes of the fans for the second game in a row but unfortunately his powerful strike from Tom Cannon's cut back flew wide of the post.

Earlier this week, manager Ryan Lowe likened his relationship with disgruntled fans to falling out of love with the wife after coming home late after a bender.

For me as a peace offering this game was like receiving a box of Quality Street chocolates minus the Orange Cremes and Strawberry Delights.

It is depressing to see your own fans turn against their manager but this marriage is more than "on the rocks " in the eyes of many of our fans.

As asked by the players before kick off and at various points in this hard fought tussle the ones at Hull were magnificent in their vocal backing for the team.

It was good to see their efforts were rewarded with a clap at the end of the game as opposed to the players and staff being gathered in a huddle in the middle of the pitch.

Dissatisfaction with the manager’s tactics is a position in which we have found ourselves during numerous times in the past with the new lease of life of togetherness initially generated by Lowe's appointment now seeming like a lifetime ago.

If he is to avoid ending up in the same divorce court as Messrs McAvoy, Neil and Westley he will need to get his team winning by playing more in the manner of the spirited second-half performance as opposed to the one of the disjointed first in which we were holding out for half time like a boxer on the ropes.

In his defence I have to say that similar to the England job the task of managing our club is fast becoming a poisoned chalice.