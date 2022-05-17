Tom Barkhuizen will say goodbye to Preston North End after five-and-a-half year stay as Lowe looks to Arsenal youngster
Preston North End ended their 2021/22 season on a high after beating Middlesbrough 4-1 in their final match of the season.
Middlesbrough were off their game from the get-go with Dael Fry giving an own goal and Paddy McNair giving away a penalty as he was then made to walk off the pitch.
Their well-earned three points helped them to finish 13th in the Championship with a total of 16 wins and 16 draws, inclduing two wins to finish their season.
With next season to prepare for, Preston Boss Ryan Lowe has much to work on as he looks ahead to a busy transfer season hoping for a squad filled with quality and not quantity. Lowe will hope that the summer window will see his players fighting for places in the first-team squad and offer an additional level of competition that can see them rise through the ranks when August comes around.
1. Peterborough set to lose Premier League loan man
Bali Mumba has spent the second half of this season with Peterborough after struggling for game time with soon-to-be relegated Norwich City. However, he has since spoken of his ‘learning curve’ with Peterborough and is hopeful that this will send him straight into the Canaries first-team in the 2022/23 season (Norfolk Live, Norwich City Website)
2. Rotherham keen on former Preston North End star
Preston recently announced that Tom Barkhuizen’s contract would not be renewed going into next season. Rotherham are now keen to keep the winger in the Championship with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers showing interest in League One. (The Sun)
3. Birmingham City left-back seeks fresh challenge
The Danish defender Kristian Pedersen has turned down an offer that would keep him at Birmingham City and will leave St Andrews at the end of this season as a free agent. (Football Insider)
4. Pompey put everything on the line for Blackburn defender
Portsmouth are ready to spend around £500,000 on 22-year-old Hayden Carter who has made 22 consecutive appearances at Fratton Park following a January loan move. Carter still has two years left on his Rovers contract. (Lancashire Telegraph)