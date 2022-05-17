Middlesbrough were off their game from the get-go with Dael Fry giving an own goal and Paddy McNair giving away a penalty as he was then made to walk off the pitch.

Their well-earned three points helped them to finish 13th in the Championship with a total of 16 wins and 16 draws, inclduing two wins to finish their season.

With next season to prepare for, Preston Boss Ryan Lowe has much to work on as he looks ahead to a busy transfer season hoping for a squad filled with quality and not quantity. Lowe will hope that the summer window will see his players fighting for places in the first-team squad and offer an additional level of competition that can see them rise through the ranks when August comes around.