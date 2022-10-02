Prestion are a striker away from being a top-six side, says PNE supporter Tom Coulston

Ryan Lowe tried to change the game up from the off by bringing Robbie Brady into midfield and Alan Browne to right wing-back.

You’d have to say it worked quite well early doors but as we’ve become so familiar with, it slowly petered out.

It was a huge away following and everyone was desperate to see a goal but as the game went on it looked less and less likely.

Sunderland had Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on the flanks and what we’d do to have players like that who are willing to take players on and get fans off their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve never seen such a bizarre start to a season. Three goals in 11 games is numbers a relegation side would be coming up with but eight clean sheets in 11 games is something that any promoted side would be proud of.

Starting with the positives, eight clean sheets in a row is a fantastic achievement and fair play to Liam Lindsay and Jordan Storey, who had question marks above their name before the season started.

I’m sure it’s starting to get just as frustrating for them the lack of goals.

On the other hand, three goals in 11 games is starting to become extremely worrying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the clean sheets suddenly dry up we’re in big trouble.

You have to feel for the manager who had to play Ched Evans who hasn’t scored a goal since November 23.

Lowe also has to take some of the flak though and how long until his words of ‘brand of football’ come to fruition.