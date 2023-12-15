Pressure is off Magpies in trip to face the league leaders Scunthorpe United, while Brig host Matlock

​Boss Andy Preece believes his Chorley team can adopt a ‘nothing to lose’ mindset when they head to Scunthorpe United this weekend.

​The former Football League outfit are the firm favourites to win the National League North this season.

After a slightly tricky start, the Iron are starting to live up to that billing. They are currently top of the table – two points ahead of Tamworth.

However, Chorley head into the encounter in great shape. They are unbeaten in eight games – winning five – in all competitions and Tuesday night’s 3-2 success over Buxton at Victory Park saw them move to fourth in the table.

Justin Johnson in action against Scunthorpe when Chorley faced them at Victory Park earlier in the season (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

That win over the Bucks has given the Magpies some breathing space, meaning they can head to Glanford Park with the pressure slightly off.

"They are doing really well at the minute so I don’t know if it’s a good time to go there,” said Preece, who watched his team draw 1-1 with Scunny earlier in the season at Victory Park.

"They have put five past some really good teams recently so it’s going to be a tough place to go.

"They are favourites to win the league, they were odds-on favourites which is unusual in any league.

"Even Manchester City are rarely odds-on favourites to win the league at the start of the season so that just shows what is expected of them.

"Fair play to them, they had a little bit of a dodgy start but they have always been up there and now they are at the top.

"We did well against them here, probably could have won that game, but they are in a much better place now.

"The win over Buxton now takes that little bit of pressure off the Scunthorpe game, although I know if we go there and win, we will only be seven points off them with a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the NL North, Southport take on Tamworth while in the National League, AFC Fylde travel to Altrincham.

​Bamber Bridge will look to end a long winless run this weekend when they host Matlock Town.​Brig have not won since beating West Didsbury & Chorlton 5-1 in the LFA Challenge Trophy more than a month ago.

Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City travel to Stafford Rangers.