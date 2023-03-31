Pressure is off Bamber Bridge in table top clash against South Shields, says boss Jamie Milligan

​Third-placed Brig have the opportunity to test themselves against the very best the NPL Premier Division has to offer – and who knows, they could just open the door for a potential late title charge for themselves and others.

Full-time outfit Shields, who are managed by ex-Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips, remain overwhelming favourites to be crowned champions – they lead both Brig and second-placed Warrington Town by 12 points.

But if Brig were to take all the points this weekend and win their game in hand, then the final four games of the season could be interesting.

Fin Sinclair-Smith scored another wonder goal on Saturday for Brig (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Shields have fallen short in previous title attempts and a record of just three wins from their previous nine games would suggest they are getting slightly twitchy.

"It’s a massive game but there is absolutely no pressure on us,” said Milligan. “I think the pressure is on them to get over the line.

"They should win the league and I still think they will, but it’s twitchy bum time for them and that’s the way it’s going to be until the end of the season.

"I have just said to the lads to go out and play our normal game. Obviously, we have got a bit of a plan to stick to.

"They are a good footballing team and have got some good players who have played at a higher level, a good manager.

“It’s going to be a test for our lads but there’s no reason why we can’t go and beat them. I think our lads are going to relish it.”

Although Brig could narrow the gap at the top, they also know full well that they could drop completely out of the plays-offs should they lose, such is the competitive nature of the division. Only three points separate Warrington and Hyde United who are sixth.

"I am not sure about the title for us but stranger things have happened in football," said Milligan, who guided his men to 3-0 home win over the Mariners last season.

"We have just got make sure we go about our business and finish as high as we can.”

Brig enjoyed a battling 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Nantwich Town with striker Fin Sinclair-Smith proving the difference with another superb goal.

"It was a tough game,” said Milligan. “They were hard to beat and the pitch was tough to be fair, it was quite muddy.

"At this time of the year if you can get a 1-0 win away from home, that’s an ideal result.”

Nathan Pond will return to the Brig squad this weekend after being away on international duty.

The experienced defender played for Montserrat in a 4-0 loss to Haiti on Saturday and a 0-0 draw against Guyana in the CONCACAF Nations League.

