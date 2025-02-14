​Premier League trophy helps inspire Chorley Women to derby win

By Peter Storey
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:35 BST
​Chorley Women beat AFC Fylde 1-0 on Thursday night – with the presence of the Premier League trophy being a good omen for them.

The Women’s National League Division One North game was played at Euxton Villa’s Jim Fowler Memorial Ground, with a record attendance of 325 fans.

Chorley started off strongly with high pressing tactics in order to force mistakes from the Coasters.

Attackers Molly Wood and Sophie Coward applied pressure down the left flank early in the game. This allowed Chorley to gain ground and push forward – but that left the hosts vulnerable to a counter-attack.

Safron Newhouse dribbles past the Fylde keeper to score the winner (photo: John Shirras)Safron Newhouse dribbles past the Fylde keeper to score the winner (photo: John Shirras)
This happened in the first 10 minutes when the Coasters managed to overload the midfield after a Chorley attack.

But Chorley captain Megan Searson snuffed out any danger.

The home side went on the attack again, with Searson and Ellie Cook precisely slotting passes in order to open up the field of play.

An exquisite through ball set winger Safron Newhouse free. She took a touch to leave her in a one-v-one situation with the Fylde keeper Ellie Etheridge.

The Premier League sent along the trophy to Euxton Villa's ground (photo: John Shirras)The Premier League sent along the trophy to Euxton Villa's ground (photo: John Shirras)
Newhouse dribbled the ball past the goalkeeper and drilled the ball into the bottom corner, putting Chorley ahead at the interval.

Chorley manager Carmelo Ruggieri decided to bring on debutant Lizzie Hamer in the midfield.

Fylde turned the pressure up as the half wore on but the hosts brought on Faye Stanhope, and she was unfortunate not to convert after an inswinging corner in the final moments of the game.

