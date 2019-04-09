Premier League rumours: Real Madrid won't meet £100m asking price for Chelsea star Eden Hazard | Man Utd launch £50m bid for West Ham midfielder | Leicester City could take £20m hit on record signing

Have your say

These are the latest headlines from around the Premier League on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Real Madrid will not fork out the £100m asking price of Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer but will instead ask the Belgian to force his dream move. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are preparing to launch a £50m bid for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. (Irish Independent)

France Football magazine is calling on Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United and join Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer. (France Football)

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who is a target for Arsenal, says this summer may be the "natural time" to move to a Premier League club. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City and Leeds United are among a host of English clubs interested in signing Braga's Brazilian defender Bruno Viana. (Talksport)

Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard will leave Borussia Monchengladbach to join Borussia Dortmund in a £34.5m deal this summer. (Kicker)

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says striker Dwight Gayle and winger Jacob Murphy, who are both on loan at West Brom, could still have futures at the club. (Chronicle)

Leicester City could take a £20m hit on record signing Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce, with the Algerian striker expected to leave the club permanently for around £10m. (Daily Star)

West Ham United will not offer striker Andy Carroll a new deal at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Everton forward Nikola Vlasic's agent says the Croatia international wants to remain at CSKA Moscow on a permanent deal. (Liverpool Echo)