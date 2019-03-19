Premier League rumours: Real Madrid eye Liverpool forward | Man Utd target £30m Roma defender | Liverpool and Newcastle United in hunt to sign 18-year-old Middlesbrough left-winger

Have your say

Today's Premier League round-up, includes, Liverpool, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle Utd and Tottenham. Here's all the latest:

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane in the summer at the request of manager Zinedine Zidane. (France Football)

Arsenal are planning a summer move for Portugal international winger Gelson Martins, who is on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco from Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United could sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas for a bargain fee of £30.8m this summer due to a release clause in his contract. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea have turned down an initial offer from Real Madrid for playmaker Eden Hazard. (Daily Record)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has received a written offer to extend his contract at the club beyond this season. (Chronicle)

Serie A champions Juventus are ready to rival Real Madrid in order to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa want to sign French defender Yoann Barbet. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool and Newcastle United both want 18-year-old Middlesbrough left-winger Bilal Brahimi. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United could allow Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira to leave Old Trafford on loan for the whole of next season to gain experience. (The Sun)

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is considering his future at the club, despite the return of fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane as manager. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could move to Juventus in the summer, if the Chilean is prepared to drop his current £500,000 a week wages. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal will send Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez back to Barcelona this summer when his loan move ends after he failed to impress manager Unai Emery. (The Sun)