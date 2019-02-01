Premier League rumours: Fulham complete signing of Liverpool winger | Chelsea demanded an £8m loan fee from Tottenham | Arsenal pull out of a deal to sign Brazilian winger

Have your say

The transfer window may have now closed, but there's still plenty of news and gossip happening across the Premier League this morning.

Arsenal pulled out of a deal to sign Barcelona's 21-year-old Brazilian winger Malcom. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill rejected transfer deadline day moves to Fulham, Juventus and AS Monaco. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri refused to travel on the team bus following his side's 4-0 hammering at Bournemouth on Wednesday night. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich ended their pursuit of Chelsea's 18-year-old forward Callum Hudson-Odoi after announcing they will make no further signings this season. (Goal)

Talks between Schalke and Tottenham fell through for Dutch striker Vincent Janssen. (Football.London)

Southampton rejected loan offers from four Premier League clubs for striker Charlie Austin. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea demanded an £8m loan fee from Tottenham for Michy Batshuayi - four times the price settled for with Crystal Palace. (The Sun)

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente is hoping to earn himself a new Tottenham contract. (Various)

Peter Crouch admits he did not expect to play in the Premier League again after completing a Deadline Day move to Burnley. (Daily Mail)

Fulham completed the signing of winger Lazar Markovic from Liverpool late on transfer deadline day. (BBC)

Newcastle United broke their transfer record to sign Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atlanta United for around £20m. (Various)