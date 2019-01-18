Premier League rumours: Chelsea set to offer 18-year-old striker new £50k a week deal | Tottenham eye Barcelona winger | Liverpool keeping tabs on Schalke midfielder

Have your say

Manchester United set to double strikers wages in a move to keep the forward at the club, Liverpool are keeping tabs on 20-year-old USA midfielder and Brendan Rodgers says his focus remains on Celtic amid speculation of a Premier League move.

Manchester United will double Marcus Rashford's wages to £150,000 a week to prevent Europe's top clubs from making a move for the 21-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Serie A champions Juventus from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are prepared to offer 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi a new deal worth £50,000 per week in a bid to hold off another bid from Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have renewed their interest in Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Malcom. (The Independent)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Schalke's 20-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie. (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says "primitive" talks have been held with Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, but admits it won't be easy to conclude a deal. (Daily Mirror)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers stressed his focus remains on the Scottish champions amid speculation about interest from Leicester City. (Leicester Mercury)

Leeds United have rejected a bid from Crystal Palace for 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign Fulham's Congo midfielder Neeskens Kebano on loan. (Sheffield Star)

Everton boss Marco Silva admits there will be more departures than arrivals at Goodison Park this month. (Daily Mail)