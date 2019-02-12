Premier League news and rumours: Tottenham eye summer move for Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge | Juventus set to make £175m bid for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah | Could Derby County manager Frank Lampard be set for a move to Chelsea

Have your say

Big money deals are the talk of the Premier League today. Here is all the latest.

Italian champions Juventus are preparing to make a £175m offer for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Sky Arabia)

Daniel Sturridge

Aaron Ramsey will join Juventus this summer on a free transfer from Arsenal, after signing a four-year deal with the Italian champions. The Wales international will earn a staggering £325,000 a week (Sky Sports)

Maurizio Sarri's fate as Chelsea manager is set to be decided in the next two weeks. (Daily Telegraph)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has played down rumours that he is a contender to replace Maurizio Sarri if Chelsea fire the Italian. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer. (AS)

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has revealed he turned down Paris Saint-Germain to join Spurs two years ago. (Goal)

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could be key in dictating the future of manager Unai Emery, according to the club legend Ray Parlour. (Metro)

Tottenham could make a summer move for Daniel Sturridge as they seek back-up for Harry Kane. (Various)

West Ham United made a £35m offer for Atalanta's Colombian striker Duvan Zapata during the January transfer window. (Di Marzio)

Spanish champions Barcelona have agreed on terms with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Serbian striker Luka Jovic this summer. (Diario Sport)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala moving closer to a big-money move to Real Madrid this summer. (AS)