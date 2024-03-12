General view of the Premier League ball

The Premier League's latest meeting finished without reaching an agreement on a 'New Deal' for English Football League funding.

Any new deal would replace the current profit and sustainability rules. The Premier League, in a statement, said that it had 'agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system'. The expectation was a new, six-year deal worth around £900m for the EFL (14.5 per cent of net media revenue).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous meeting between top flight clubs was on February 29, with Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, having explained that 'relatively slim' but 'critically important' issues were seeing talks stall. Amid the lack of progress, the Premier League has been warned that a new Football Regulator will intervene and impose a deal.

The news did not impress Gary Neville one bit, with the Salford City owner and ex-Manchester United man saying: "I am more interested in the vote they didn’t have, which was to support the rest of the Football League (and) which they keep bumping down the road. It’s an absolute disgrace. It is about the welfare of the game and the sustainability of the whole league.