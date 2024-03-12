'Absolute disgrace' - Gary Neville slams Premier League for EFL deal failure impacting Preston, QPR & Stoke
The Premier League's latest meeting finished without reaching an agreement on a 'New Deal' for English Football League funding.
Any new deal would replace the current profit and sustainability rules. The Premier League, in a statement, said that it had 'agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system'. The expectation was a new, six-year deal worth around £900m for the EFL (14.5 per cent of net media revenue).
The previous meeting between top flight clubs was on February 29, with Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, having explained that 'relatively slim' but 'critically important' issues were seeing talks stall. Amid the lack of progress, the Premier League has been warned that a new Football Regulator will intervene and impose a deal.
The news did not impress Gary Neville one bit, with the Salford City owner and ex-Manchester United man saying: "I am more interested in the vote they didn’t have, which was to support the rest of the Football League (and) which they keep bumping down the road. It’s an absolute disgrace. It is about the welfare of the game and the sustainability of the whole league.
"The Premier League at this moment in time are negligent in their dismissive nature, just pushing it down the road, thinking ‘maybe a regulator will sort it, maybe we’ll sort it’ and not doing anything. That’s not good governance. It just demonstrates to me that they are not looking after the whole game like they should be. It angers me every time I see they have a Premier League meeting and seem to look after themselves but not look after the rest of football.”