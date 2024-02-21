EFL chairman Rick Parry

Premier League clubs will look to agree a 'new deal' with the English Football League - in a meeting later this month.

The top flight clubs will meet on February 29, with the aim of sorting out a new funding package after a failure to do so in recent months. Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters said last month that 'relatively slim' but 'critically important' issues had led to a stall - with proposals having been swapped since the summer.

In 2023, an agreement for EFL clubs to receive 14.75% from a pool of domestic and international media revenues. Football League clubs would get that money over a six-year spell and provide a £900m funding boost for the EFL. One disagreement has been financial regulations in the Championship, with there said to be potential for a further meeting on March 11.