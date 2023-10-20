​Preece wary of threat from his former charge McDonald

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The hosts are managed by Liam McDonald – a man who played under Magpies boss Andy Preece when he was manager of Worcester City in the noughties.

McDonald had a decent career in non-league as a player, playing for clubs such as Halesowen, Sutton Coldfield and Barwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he retired at the tender age of 32 but has since made a successful move into management.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Chortey boss Andy Preece takes his team to Rushall Olympic (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

The 38-year-old’s first managerial job saw him take charge of Hednesford before moving to Solihull Moors.

In October 2017, he was handed the reins at Olympic and guided them to promotion last season via the play-offs.

It is the first time the club has operated at National League North level and they have made a respectable start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rushall have had some decent results,” said Preece. “They beat Scarborough 4-2 in their last home game.

"As a team they work extremely hard. Their manager played for me years and years ago at Worcester. He’s done really, really well.

"Got them promoted last season and he’s made them into a tough side to play against. They are well organised and have got a couple of players who have got ability and create something out of nothing.

"The game will be a 4G pitch again, but we managed to overcome that particular obstacle at Gloucester in our last game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went there and got the win but we know we are in for a real tough game.”

When the Magpies take to the field tomorrow, it will be two since they last played – something which Preece has mixed feelings about.

"Sometimes it’s nice to have a little bit of a break,” he said. “It gives you that little bit of freshness and also time for the lads to relax a bit because it's been a hectic start. On the flip side though, we have been in good form and sometimes a break can upset the rhythm, so we will just have to see how we come back.”