Preece points finger at men

The Magpies looked to have put themselves in a position to get a least a draw against their fellow National League North play-off rivals after reaching half-time level at 0-0.

However, a goal straight after half-time from the hosts put them in the driving seat and two late goals sealed their fate.

The visitors’ cause was not helped by a red card shown to skipper Scott Leather for two bookable offences – the second time he has been given his marching orders this season.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"I thought first half, we had done pretty well,” said Preece. “Game plan seemed to be working and we probably had the best chances of the game.

"At half-time, the message was more of the same; keep our concentration and we would create opportunities and we could win this game.

"That pretty much goes out of the window pretty much from the kick-off in the second half.

"It’s a shocking goal to concede. We have five men around the lad and somehow he’s been able to skip through into the six-yard box to poke it past Matty.

"Ultimately it’s our own doing that we have lost the game because before that we were pretty comfortable coming to a tough place like Banbury.

The Magpies are back on home soil this weekend when they welcome Curzon Ashton to Victory Park.

Curzon are just four points behind the Magpies in the table and enjoyed a run the first round proper in the FA Cup where they were beaten by Cambridge United on penalties.

"They are always tough games against Curzon Ashton,” Preece added.

"There’s usually only one goal in it whether that’s a 1-0 or 4-3.