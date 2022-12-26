In a Boxing Day game that lacked chances and punch, the Shrimps were undone by Gavin Massey’s fine strike on 39 minutes; seconds after Morecambe had seen Max Melbourne hit the post with a close-range header.

Boss Derek Adams made four changes to the side that was beaten at Plymouth Argyle.

There were recalls for Farrend Rawson, Donald Love, Melbourne and Kieran Phillips as Cole Stockton, Anthony O’Connor, Caleb Watts and Ryan Cooney dropped to the bench.

Morecambe's Donald Love was sent off at Port Vale Picture: Jack Taylor

The influx of defenders saw the Shrimps look strong at the start of the game as they kept out the home team with relative ease and looked dangerous on the counter.

From one such break, it was Morecambe who had the first opening of note when Phillips played in Jensen Weir but the midfielder could only find the side netting with his shot from the angle.

It took the Valiants 30 minutes to produce any threat of note as Ellis Harrison created space on the edge of the area but shot straight at Connor Ripley.

The decisive moment of the half came on 39 minutes as Melbourne headed Adam Mayor’s pinpoint cross against the foot of the post.

Within 20 seconds, Port Vale were ahead when Massey rushed forward and beat Ripley low to his right with a shot from the edge of the box.

Morecambe started the second half on the front foot with Weir firing a shot just wide from the edge of the box and Mayor dragging an effort well off target after a promising run into the area.

The Shrimps continued to drive forward without creating any opportunities until Mayor again went close with a shot from the edge of the box that was deflected inches wide.

To make matters worse, the Shrimps also saw Love sent off in added time following two quickfire yellow cards for fouls on flying substitute Mipo Odubeko.

Port Vale: Stevens, Cass (Odubeko 69), Smith, Jones, Benning, Garrity, Conlan (Wilson 87), Holden (Pett 57), Massey, Robinson (Hall 46), Harrison. Subs not used: Stone, Ojo, Butterworth.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau (Connolly 90), Delaney, Love, Melbourne, Gibson, Shaw, Mayor, Weir (Stockton 73), Phillips (Watts 80). Subs not used: Smith, Gnahoua, Cooney, O’Connor.

Referee: Simon Mather.

