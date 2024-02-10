Pop band Boyzone could turn Magpies into chart toppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​That’s the view of first-team manager Andy Preece after the club revealed on Wednesday that they are in negotiations with the world-renowned group to become the new face of the club.

Lead singer Ronan Keating along with other members of the group – Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Westlife’s Brian Brian McFadden – are expected to be in the director’s box at Victory Park this afternoon for the Magpies’ fifth-round FA Trophy clash against Solihull Moors.

It is part of a collaboration which could lead to Boyzone not only bringing much sought-after publicity but, potentially, investment.

Boyzone band member Shane Lynch with Chorley commercial director Jeff Clarke and a Magpies fan (photos: David Airey/dia_images)

They are hoping to follow the Wrexham “playbook” – whether or not it generates the attention that actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought to The Robins remains to be seen, but that would certainly be the dream.

Wrexham had slipped into non-league obscurity when the two actors took control of the club and they have since returned to the Football League.

A docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham led to the club acquiring a new global fanbase and raising its profile immeasurably.

And Preece insists any link with such a well known popband like Boyzone can only be good for the club, which came under the control of new owner Prince Yemoh last summer.

Chorley boss Andy Preece

“It’s exiting news,” said Preece. “Obviously it’s very early days but the signs look positive.

"They will be at the game this afternoon and hopefully, they are going to get involved with the club which is brilliant news.

"One, it will bring us publicity, an interest and second, it’s going to help us in the long-term as well.

"I think it’s all part of what the new owners have been trying to do in terms of getting more people interested, elevating the status of the football club.

"We have seen what’s happened at Wrexham and seeing what the new owners have done there.

"It’s not just about getting a team on the pitch, it's about getting the whole community together.

"If you look at what the guys at Wrexham have done, they have done it in the right way and this is what we are trying to do.

"It is very exciting and I am sure everybody is going to be intrigued.”

Chorley, whose stadium holds 4,100, were taken over by London-based entrepreneur Yemoh last May and have big ambitions of climbing through the league pyramid.

They are currently sixth in the National League North – the sixth tier of the English football pyramid.

The link with Boyzone has come about through a personal friendship with Lynch and one of Chorley’s board member.

Preece admits he has not held any conversations with regards to what effect the link with Boyzone could have on his ability to strengthen his squad and attract players.

"Shane’s been to a few of the games and like it is when you come down to Chorley, you get hooked on the football club.

"It’s a proper old fashioned, non-league football club. We all have to get our hands dirty and I think that attracts people.

"They see how hard everybody has to work to keep everything going and keep the club being successful.

"You can’t help but be engrossed about everything that is happening at the football club.

"I am not sure what the details will be. I have spoken to Shane a little bit but not in great detail as yet about what could happen going forward.

"But listen, I have had lots of discussions with the owners over the past nine months about where we want to go and how we see things progressing.

"All that is ongoing anyway and I am sure Boyzone will add their voice to that.”

Preece admits the news this week has given his players an extra buzz ahead of what should be a huge encounter against Solihull today.

"The players have seen what’s happened at Wrexham and at the end of the day, Boyzone is a massive band,” he said.

"They have been one of the biggest boybands there’s ever been.

"I am sure the players’ wives will be a little bit more interested now in the games than maybe what they were before.

"But these lads have been fantastic this season. They deserve any support that they get.

"I can't speak highly enough of them in terms of how well they have done to get us in this position in the table especially when you see some of the accounts of other clubs on what they are spending on staff.