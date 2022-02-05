Police launch an investigation into events at Morecambe's draw with Bolton Wanderers

The game, played in front of a record Mazuma Stadium crowd of 5,617, ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, it was overshadowed by allegations of racism towards the visitors’ dugout as well as claims of objects being thrown at Morecambe keeper Adam Smith.

The racism allegations had seen the match temporarily halted with the Shrimps 1-0 up and, once it had resumed, Bolton’s equaliser saw a number of their supporters enter the playing surface.

Events at the Mazuma Stadium this afternoon are being investigated

Announcing the investigation, a Lancashire Constabulary statement issued on Saturday night read: “An investigation is underway after disorder and allegations of racial abuse at today’s match between Morecambe and Bolton.

“The League One fixture was suspended for ten minutes at 4.45pm and the players taken off the pitch.

“After the match resumed and Bolton equalised a number of their fans encroached onto the pitch to celebrate and control had to be regained.

“In total five Bolton fans were arrested for offences including being drunk and disorderly, pitch encroachment and one assault on a police officer.

“An investigation into the alleged racist remarks is ongoing working alongside Morecambe FC.

“Inspector James Martin, of Morecambe Police, said: ‘Some of the behaviour at this afternoon’s match was utterly disgraceful and completely unacceptable. We will be working closely with Morecambe FC to identify those responsible so that we can take the appropriate action.’”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 470.