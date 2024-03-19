Peter Ridsdale

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has welcomed the introduction of the Football Governance Bill.

The Bill will be introduced in Parliament today, with plans to bring in an independent football regulator to follow. The regulator would oversee clubs in England's top five leagues, with its three primary objectives to improve financial sustainability of clubs, ensure financial resilience across the divisions and safeguard English football's heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club owners and directors would face stronger tests as a result. But, the regulator will also be 'equipped with backstop powers to impose a ‘new deal’ on financial distributions'. That is something Ridsdale has spoken about in public lately, with the EFL board member unimpressed by the failure of Premier League clubs to agree a new funding deal.

He told the club website: “Preston North End Football Club echo the comments from EFL Chair, Rick Parry in welcoming the introduction of legislation through the Football Governance Bill. We have been consistent in calling for the whole football pyramid being able to agree a financial distribution model that would underpin both sustainability and, equally importantly, competitiveness.