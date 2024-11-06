PNE U-21s 2 Colchester U-21s 1: Last-gasp Max earns victory for young Lilywhites

A late goal from captain Max Wilson earned a victory for John Welsh and Andy Fensome's North End side in their first home FA Premier Cup game of the six-match group stage.

It is the first time North End have entered a side in the competition.

Playing at Chorley's Victory Park, it was Colchester who began the brightest of the two sides with keeper Tommy Davis having to make a double save in the sixth minute to prevent the Essex outfit from taking an early lead.

Five minutes later the third-year scholar, who had made his debut on loan for Bamber Bridge at the weekend, was called into action again saving well to push a Kaleel Green shot around the post.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile opened the scoring at Victory Park (photo: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

After this, North End then began to take control. The lively Theo Mawene had a couple of chances, with Kitt Nelson also hitting a shot wide.

North End's dominance eventually paid off five minutes before the break when striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile opened the scoring.

Kian Taylor threaded a superb ball through to substitute Dylan Gairns, who then squared it across into the path of captain Wilson.

Wilson’s low shot could not be held by Colchester keeper Harrison Chamberlain and when the ball squirmed out of his hands, it was gleefully forced home from close range by the Argentina Under-17s international striker.

North End then almost conceded an equaliser when they got caught out playing out from the back but Davis made another great stop with his legs after the Colchester forward had pounced on a wayward backward pass.

The warning was not heeded and when Colchester pressed again shortly after on the stroke of half-time, dangerman Green turned his marker inside the penalty area and gave Davis no chance with a fierce low shot.

North End had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down when a Colchester defender appeared to block a cross with his hand after the break, and it looked liked the game was heading for a draw.

But three minutes from time, Chamberlain made a great reflex save after a cross from Gairns had almost been turned into the net by one of his own defenders.

But North End's Northern Ireland Under-19s international Wilson won the race for the loose high ball and headed it into the net for the hard-earned victory.

PRESTON: Davis; Tarry (Gairns 30 (Forwood 93), Critchley, McGhee, Pasiek; Nelson, Taylor, Wilson; T Mawene (Ifezue 76), Rodriguez-Gentile, Carroll (Lescott 93). Sub (not used): Stowell.