PNE manager Ryan Lowe visits injured footballer Finlay Cross-Adair in Royal Preston Hospital after A6 crash

Preston North End forward Finlay Cross-Adair has been discharged from hospital as he continues to recover from a serious car crash earlier this month.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:40 BST
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe said he was relieved to see the 18-year-old on the road to recovery after a crash on the A6 near Lancaster on October 5.

The centre-forward, who signed his first professional contract with boyhood club PNE last December, was rescued from his wrecked Seat car by firefighters who cut him free before the teenager was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

Lowe visited the youngster in hospital last week where he was pictured giving a ‘thumbs up’ after being impressed with Cross-Adair’s ongoing recovery.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe visiting young forward Finlay Cross-Adair, 18, in Royal Preston Hospital last week. (Picture by Mick Adair)Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe visiting young forward Finlay Cross-Adair, 18, in Royal Preston Hospital last week. (Picture by Mick Adair)
The 18-year-old, who was out on loan with Scottish side Annan Athletic, was in a stable condition in ICU and had successful surgery on his knee and wrist.

He has now been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery at home and with his club. PNE have not said how long it will be before we see him return to the pitch.

"He's out and is recovering well," Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

"He's obviously lost a little bit of weight and whatnot, but his wounds are all healing.

"We are just waiting to get some information on when he can maybe start walking longer and jogging, but I will leave that to Jacko to liaise with his dad and Fin.

"But yeah, I am just pleased that he's here first and foremost, because those accidents can be a lot worse.

"So, I'm grateful that he's here. He's on the mend now and hopefully he can get back kicking a football very soon."

