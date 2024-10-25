Plenty to build on for Chorley boss Preece as he prepares for Spennymoor trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Preece was delighted by the ruthlessness Chorley showed in their midweek victory over Darlington, and saluted two-goal Mo Touray for his part in the victory.

Touray's goals – the first from the penalty spot – came after George Horbury had given the Magpies an early lead.

And it was how they built upon that, after defeat to a late goal at Alfreton on Saturday, which pleased boss Preece most ahead of Saturday's National League North trip to Spennymoor.

He told Chorley FC TV: “We looked really comfortable defensively – we were strong.

Mo Touray after scoring his second goal in the 3-0 win over Darlington (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

“We created a fair few chances, the keeper's made some really good saves and we've kept them away from our goal. And the moment they did have possession, we had a really good shape and nicked the ball and countered really well.

“I've been saying that we need to be better with the ball, especially when we turn over possession and I thought that was probably the best we've been this season with that.

“We created numerous opportunities, were more ruthless definitely, which we've been talking about – going one up and not getting the second and having to hang on and going into the last minutes of games and things like that.

“So it's nice to get that second and then not sit back on that again. We’re looking to pounce whenever we can when they're playing out, we've nicked it high up and Mo has finished it off for the third.”

Touray's involvement in the game – and his goals – were a particular highlight for the Chorley boss.

Preece added: “I thought he was excellent tonight, he held the ball up really well – a tough job for him, he's not an out-and-out number nine but he'll do a job for the team.

“He did really, really well, took his goal well, calm as you like on the penalty, he had a hand in George's (Horbury) really good finish, so I'm pleased for him.

“I've said before we know if we're going to be up there, we're going to have to have a bit of luck with with injuries and we've lost both our both our (number) nines at the same time (Jack Sampson and Kole Hall) and then you need people to come through and Mo's done that, fair play to him.”

Preece will need to check on the fitness of midfielder Joe Nolan before the Spennymoor trip, after he picked up a late knock on Tuesday.