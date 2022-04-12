Play-offs within the grasp of Chorley, says boss Jamie Vermiglio ahead of tonight's visit of York

That is the opinion of boss Jamie Vermiglio as his men prepare for their final seven league games.

The Magpies battled to a 0-0 draw at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday.

They are nicely positioned in fifth spot – a comfortable eight points ahead of the chasing pack.

Adam Henley returned to the Chorley starting XI against Bradford Park Avenue (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

A victory over York City this evening at Victory Park will set Vermiglio’s men up for a busy bank holiday weekend which sees them take on Alfreton at home on Good Friday before heading to Curzon Ashton on Easter Monday.

"It was another good point on the board,” said Vermiglio.

"From the outside looking in you would probably say we need another maybe four or five points to confirm it.

"We want to win every game and try to push on into the top four if at all possible, but if not then we need to cement our place in the play-offs.”

Tonight sees arguably the biggest club in the division travel to Lancashire.

The Minstermen have an illustrious past as a long-time Football League club but have often found it difficult since slipping into non-league.

Currently in ninth spot, they still have an opportunity to finish inside the play-offs and are level on points with seventh-placed Darlington.

"It’s a really big game tonight – York are a team to beat,” said Vermiglio.

"They will be really frustrated at where they are in the table, particularly from the supporters’ point of view – they will be thinking they should be getting promoted probably with the resources that they have got.

"They will be a really stiff test for - we know what they are all about.

"But we are at home and we need to be picking up points in our home games.