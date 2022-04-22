Play-off position at peril, warns Magpies manager

The Magpies have spent the vast majority of this season inside the top seven in the National League North.

And with four games to go, they remain in a strong position in fifth spot, with a five point cushion over eighth-placed York City, who find themselves one place outside the play-offs.

However, the Minstermen have a game in hand on all of the teams above them and they, along with Boston United and Kettering – in sixth and seventh respectively – will be particularly buoyed by the Magpies recent slump in terms of results.

Connor Hall is nursing a fractured wrist (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

They have picked up just two points from their past four games, losing their last two – a 2-1 loss to Alfreton Town on Good Friday at Victory Park and a 1-0 defeat to Curzon Ashton on Easter Monday.

That run is indicative of a wider malaise which has seen them pick up just four wins from their previous 15 fixtures.

The fact that Chorley are still in a strong position in the table is because of a fine first half of the season, but boss Jamie Vermiglio knows his men could find themselves slipping out of the top seven if their winless run continues until the end of the season.

On Saturday, they host relegation threatened AFC Telford United. Their final three games sees them travel to Gloucester City, host leaders Gateshead before heading to Spennymoor Town.

"We have earned ourselves a few lives and the lads have been fantastic all season,” said Vermiglio.

"But we can’t afford to let games pass us by and unfortunately the past two in some moments of those games, it has past us by.

"We want to be in the play-offs we are in a strong position to be in the play-offs and I am confident that the lads will get it over the line.”

Vermiglio has injury concerns over Jon Ustabasi and Harvery Smith, while Connor Hall is nursing a fractured wrist. Adam Henley is still building up to full fitness and Millenic Alli missed the game against Curzon due to illness.