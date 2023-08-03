Play-off finalists will give Chorley a tough start say boss Preece

The visitors to Victory Park were beaten play-off finalists last season, losing out to Kidderminster Harriers on the final as they aimed to reach non-league's top tier.

They finished fourth in the regular season, overcoming Gloucester and Chester in the play-off quarter-final and semi-final respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the Magpies boss knows his side will have to hit the ground running.

Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

They completed their pre-season warm-up on Tuesday with a 5-3 win against Manchester City’s Under-21s with goals from Louis Britton, Jack Hazlehurst, Cian Spencer-McDermott, Justin Johnson and an own goal.

And Preece said: “Tonight I thought the lads were fantastic – some great performances.

"Some of our lads are the same age as those lads and they showed they can compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were really ruthless in front of goal, our pressing was fantastic.

"You can see the quality in their team so for us to be able to get a performance and a result like that was fantastic.