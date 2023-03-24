Play-off chasing Magpies can always bank on team spirit, says stalwart goalkeeper Matty Urwin

​The Magpies moved to sixth in the table last weekend after a battling 1-0 victory over Banbury United at Victory Park.

They are just four points behind fourth-placed Brackley Town but on other hand – Gloucester City, in eighth, are only two points behind Andy Preece’s men.

The league table is still awfully tight with ninth-placed Alfreton Town just six points shy of the play-off places but with several games in hand.

Chorley goalkeeper Matty Urwin (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Even 13th placed Curzon Ashton – who Chorley face this weekend at the Tameside Stadium – still have an outside chance of finishing inside the top seven especially if they pick up three points tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Urwin – who has been a fixture between the posts at Victory Park for the past six years – has been down this road before.

He has been party to numerous play-off campaigns in the past – most famously when the Magpies won promotion to the top tier of non-league football in 2019.

Indeed, remarkably, in the last four seasons they have played at this level – ignoring the Covid-19-hit campaign of 2020-21 – the Magpies have reached the play-offs every single time.

It is a staggering statistic for a club like Chorley who do not have the financial muscle other clubs at this level might have.

Urwin believes that spirit has helped the Magpies maintain their charge this season despite having one of the smallest squads in the division.

"It is something I have reiterated in the past is the team spirit which we have at Chorley,” said Urwin. “Everybody works together, plugs together, works in the right direction.

"That is initiated by the manager and the senior players like myself, Scott Leather which ensures we always have the right culture around the club.

"The past few weeks have been tough with a lot games, Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday but we all work together to get through those little niggles we might have to give our best.”