​Peterborough Sports 2 Chorley 1: Magpies fight valiantly but cannot prevent away defeat​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ten-man Chorley battled bravely but fell to defeat away to Peterborough Sports.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Luca Miller and Dan Jarvis sealed victory for The Turbines, despite Tom Carr’s first-half equaliser for the Magpies.

The hosts started brightly and took the lead in the sixth minute when a deflected Adam Henley clearance fell kindly to Miller, who finished smartly into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley responded well and levelled in the 28th minute – Lucas Weaver controlled superbly before finding Jack Sampson, who teed up Carr to slot home an excellent finish past Peter Crook.

Tom Carr celebrates his equaliser for Chorley (photo courtesy of David Airey/dia_images)

Controversy struck 10minutes later when Kaine Felix rounded goalkeeper Matt Urwin and Henley’s desperate block appeared to save the day.

After a lengthy consultation, however, the referee awarded a penalty and sent Henley off for handball though replays showed the ball struck his leg then rolled up onto his arm.

Urwin kept Chorley alive with a brilliant stop from Ben Beresford’s spot-kick, ensuring the sides went in level at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough regained the lead shortly after half-time, Jarvis curling home a fine strike following a slick one-two with Connor Wood.

Despite a determined effort, Andy Preece’s side couldn’t find a second equaliser, Mark Ellis thundering an effort off the bar as close as it got for the Magpies.

Chorley now turn their focus to Tuesday’s home clash with Alfreton Town at Victory Park.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Pratt, Wilson (Walker 77), Clarke, Summerfield (Lalkovic 71), O'Kane (Nolan 81), Weaver (Moore 70), Sampson (Ibbitson 59), Carr. Unused: Smith, Bird.