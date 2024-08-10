Peterborough Sports 0, Chorley 1: Touray's spot-kick earns the Magpies an opening day win on the road.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Chorley opened their National League North campaign with a tight, well-earned 1-0 victory at Peterborough Sports.

​New signing Momodou Touray proved to be the match-winner, his second-half penalty proved to be decisive on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides started the game slowly, the first real chance of the game falling to Mark Ellis, who headed the ball towards the far corner but it was well-held by Peter Crook in goal.

Ashton Fox was booked before the break for a high foot on Adam Henley, before Matt Urwin saved a fantastic curling effort from Hugh Alban-Jones, capping off a fairly quiet opening 45 minutes in the contest.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The Magpies came out firing after the restart, Ellis, again, stinging the palms of Crook with another header from a corner.

Pressure continued to mount on the hosts as Chorley's 10th and latest signing of the summer, Craig Hewitt, broke quickly down the left flank before cutting back to Kole Hall who saw his attempted effort scrambled clear.

Touray was introduced into the fray and very nearly made an instant impact, his shot from Joe Nolan's flick-on, a whisker wide.

Then came the definitive moment in the game, Ellis sandwiched between two players leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

Touray then made no mistake from 12-yards, sending Crook the wrong way.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley (Bird, 65'), Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Nolan, Calveley, Horbury, Hewitt (Clarke, 81'), Carr (Touray, 58'), Hall.