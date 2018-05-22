Pellegrini to succeed ex-PNE boss Moyes at West Ham

Manuel Pellegrini has signed a three-year contract to become West Ham’s new manager.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss succeeds ex-Preston North End, Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes, having left Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune over the weekend.

Joint chairman David Sullivan hailed Pellegrini’s track record of winning the Premier League title with City as crucial to his chances of ushering in a new era of success at the London Stadium.

“I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United,” Sullivan said.

“He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him.

“Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.

“Above all, he is a winner, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is driven to continue that success.”