Paul Pogba is IN the Manchester United squad due to fly Down Under for games against Leeds United & Perth Glory

Manchester United have included want-away midfielder Paul Pogba in the squad for their pre-season tour.

The France midfielder had been a doubt for the trip as reports that he is angling for a move from Old Trafford picked up pace last week.

But he is expected travel with the team as they head to Australia to kick-off their preparations for the new season.

Romelu Lukaku, another player linked with a summer departure, is also included among the 28-man party – as are new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia before continuing on for pre-season games in Singapore and China.

Both Matteo Darmian and Fred are absent due to family reasons and will link up with the squad later in the tour.

Alexis Sanchez, who limped out of Chile’s Copa America third-place play-off defeat to Argentina overnight, is missing but would not have been included at this stage due to his international duties.

Pogba has struggled for consistent form since returning to Old Trafford in a club-record deal in 2016.

He was included in the PFA Team of the Year last season but split opinion among supporters and reportedly had a falling out with former United boss Jose Mourinho.

Talking to The Times last week, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola said he had made the club aware he was looking to move the player on and offered no assurances that the 26-year-old would travel for the tour.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on – we are in the process of that,” said Raiola. “Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”