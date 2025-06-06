Panjab Warriors' Gurpreet Singh (centre) with Morecambe co-chairmen Rod Taylor (left) and Graham Howse (right) Photo: Morecambe FC

Panjab Warriors have received clearance from the English Football League (EFL) to proceed with their proposed acquisition of Morecambe FC.

News came on Friday afternoon, a week after the 1,000-day anniversary of the club being placed up for sale by the Shrimps’ owner, Bond Group Investments.

A statement from Panjab Warriors said the deal will now be finalised ‘in the coming days’ as Morecambe boss Derek Adams and his players prepare for life back in the National League after relegation from League Two in 2024/25.

“This is more than a business venture; it’s a commitment to the fans, the town and the future of Morecambe FC,” said Gurpreet Singh, head of communications for Panjab Warriors.

“Our aim is to build upon the club’s rich heritage, ensuring stability and fostering unity across all parts of the community.

“Panjab Warriors would like to extend their thanks to the club and its board of directors for their co-operation in obtaining EFL approval, and also to the EFL for their patience and support in getting to this stage.”

It had been previously confirmed that all parties wished to have concluded the sale process by the time Morecambe’s EFL membership ends on June 7.

The proposed ownership group is pledging to strengthen relationships with local organisations, supporters’ groups and community leaders.

It says it also intends to explore partnerships with sustainability-focused initiatives – including local environmental projects – as part of a wider commitment to responsible club operations.

Singh added: “We believe Morecambe FC’s best days lie ahead but actions speak louder than words.

“By working together with the board, the Shrimps Trust and the wider fanbase, we will look to deliver consistently, listen deeply and put supporters at the heart of everything we do.

“This is a long-term commitment, rooted in respect, responsibility and a genuine love for the game.

“In the interests of transparency and until final due diligence and contracts are finalised, we are not in a position to say anything further at this stage.

“However, once we are in this position we are looking forward to meeting with supporters and media to update via the appropriate channels.”