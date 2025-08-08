Optimism returns for Bamber Bridge following dark days of last season

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan speaks to centre forward Mark Cullen (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Jamie Milligan insists he would not be Bamber Bridge boss if he did not think his team could go places this season.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Brig head into the new NPL Premier Division season with renewed vigour and optimism, looking to put last season’s near disastrous campaign firmly behind them.

For large parts of last season, the men from Irongate looked doomed both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struggling financially, the club’s committee launched a SOS fund-raising appeal to help it stay afloat.

The players and management went unpaid for a number of weeks and the uncertainty off the pitch took its toll on results.

Relegation appeared a certainty until a fine run towards the end of the season, pulled them to safety.

Milligan has managed to maintain the nucleus of his side from last season such as Michael Potts, Adam Dodd and Simon Grand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also brought in new players such as goalkeeper Aidan Dowling from Lancaster City, while Joe Bailey has arrived on a dual registration from Altrincham.

"It was a shame what happened last season,” said Milligan, whose side host Guiseley tomorrow.

"It was tough for the chairman, for me, tough for the players – we didn’t get for paid about six weeks but the lads were brilliant.

"I just hope we can reward them a little bit for their loyalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were magnificent towards the end of the season and if I didn’t think this squad could get anywhere near the play-offs this season then I would prefer not to do it if I am honest.

"If we can keep everyone fit, maybe aim to get a couple of loans in, I don’t see why we can’t aim for a play-off spot."