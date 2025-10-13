One moment cost Morecambe’s players FA Cup progress

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Ashvir Singh Johal was left frustrated after Morecambe conceded a 94th-minute goal to set up an FA Cup final qualifying round replay against Chester FC.

The Shrimps had looked set to seal an automatic passage into the first round proper through another superb Gwion Edwards strike; his third goal of the season in all competitions.

However, a stoppage-time equaliser from Fin Shrimpton earned Chester a 1-1 draw and means Morecambe’s players now face an unwanted, difficult-looking replay at the Deva Stadium on Tuesday evening instead (7.45pm).

The Morecambe manager said: “We did enough in the first 94 minutes to win the game but one moment made a difference, which was really disappointing.

“We should have scored more goals, especially in the second half, but our decision making and our final actions need to be better.

“We defended well for the whole game apart from the last incident and we have to be better and realise the game’s not over until it’s over.

“We just didn’t have the intensity right at the end that we needed and that cost us.

“If we had taken our chances, it would have been a completely different ending, but we needed to manage the game better in those final moments than we did.

“It’s a game we should have won but now we have to prepare and get ready to win on Tuesday, which is a brand new game.

“There were positives from the game but that has gone now and we have to get ready for the replay.”