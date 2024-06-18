Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Shenton has brought his four-year stint at Chorley to an end.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed for Leek Town after finding his opportunities restricted last season.

Shenton – who made one appearance for Stoke City as a teenager – made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies.

He scored 17 goals for the Magpies, including an unforgettable strike against Darlington in an 8-0 win against the Quakers last season.

Ollie Shenton (photo: David Airey)

Manager Andy Preece said: "A top player and person, Shents has been a pleasure to work with.

"He’s given us some great memories and played a key part in our famous FA Cup run in 2020.

“One of the most popular lads in the dressing room he will be missed massively.