Ollie Shenton leaves Chorley for Leek Town
The 26-year-old midfielder has signed for Leek Town after finding his opportunities restricted last season.
Shenton – who made one appearance for Stoke City as a teenager – made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies.
He scored 17 goals for the Magpies, including an unforgettable strike against Darlington in an 8-0 win against the Quakers last season.
Manager Andy Preece said: "A top player and person, Shents has been a pleasure to work with.
"He’s given us some great memories and played a key part in our famous FA Cup run in 2020.
“One of the most popular lads in the dressing room he will be missed massively.
"After a really good season previously last season he did not get as many opportunities as he would have liked due to the great form of the lads in the same position.”
