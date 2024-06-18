Ollie Shenton leaves Chorley for Leek Town

By Craig Salmon
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ollie Shenton has brought his four-year stint at Chorley to an end.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed for Leek Town after finding his opportunities restricted last season.

Shenton – who made one appearance for Stoke City as a teenager – made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored 17 goals for the Magpies, including an unforgettable strike against Darlington in an 8-0 win against the Quakers last season.

Ollie Shenton (photo: David Airey)Ollie Shenton (photo: David Airey)
Ollie Shenton (photo: David Airey)

Manager Andy Preece said: "A top player and person, Shents has been a pleasure to work with.

"He’s given us some great memories and played a key part in our famous FA Cup run in 2020.

“One of the most popular lads in the dressing room he will be missed massively.

"After a really good season previously last season he did not get as many opportunities as he would have liked due to the great form of the lads in the same position.”

Related topics:ChorleyMagpiesDarlingtonStoke City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.