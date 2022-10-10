‘Offside’ goal hits Magpies’ hopes against King's Lynn Town

The Magpies contained the hosts for the majority of the first half before falling behind to a goal which Preece labelled “clearly offside”

Then in the second half, Joe Nolan had a wonderful opportunity to brings the scores level when he was clean through but was thwarted by the home goalkeeper.

"Most of their efforts in the first half were from long range,” said Preece. “Matty Urwin’s made some good saves but they were saves that I would expect him to make.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"So we were sitting quite comfortably and the the goal; well we have had a look at it and it is offside.

"It’s a tight one but definitely offside and that just changes everything for the second half.

"I felt we had sorted one or two things out. We are started being better in possession because when we got the ball back, we had been giving it back to them too easily.

"But if we kept it better and were more progressive then we would create chances and that’s what happened second half.

"We had the big chance of the game. We worked it really well and Joe got in, middle of the goal – it should be 1-1 and then it’s a totally different game.”

The Magpies have a chance to put the result behind when they head to derby rivals AFC Fylde in the first round of the LFA Challenge Trophy.

Over the past 11 competitions, the two teams have been victorious seven times although it’s been more than four years since either side won it.

Preece revealed he is likely to give some of his fringe players an opportunity against the Coasters.

“The Lancs Trophy will give some of the lads in the squad who have been itching for an opportunity,” he said.