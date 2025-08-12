OASST signs Nybble to deliver new digital screen at Wham Stadium

The Official Accrington Stanley Supporters’ Trust (OASST) have announced a new partnership with leading IT specialists Nybble, who have been signed as the official supplier of a brand-new state-of-the-art digital screen at the Wham Stadium.

This exciting new addition will be officially unveiled at Accrington Stanley’s home fixture against Colchester United on Saturday 13th September, and represents a major step in the OASST’s mission to enhance the matchday experience for fans.

The deal sees multi-award winning Nybble provide not only the high-resolution screen but also their advanced content management system, which will be used to deliver dynamic, real-time information on matchdays, including live scores, match clocks, sponsor features, and more.

The project has been funded by the OASST, as it was in 2017, with money raised through various initiatives including their Club 1968 draw, their shop in the Arndale Centre, selling match items such as badges, and a stall at the Accrington Food Festival, where volunteers sold bakeware from What More UK.

Nybble Managing Director Ram Gupta and OASST Chairman Peter Leatham next to the digital screen at the Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley CEO, Warren Eastham, said: "This is another great example of the OASST delivering real value for the club and our supporters. The new screen will be a fantastic upgrade and we’re grateful both to the OASST for their hard work and to Nybble for supplying such a top-class system."

Peter Leatham, Chairman of the OASST, said: “This screen is more than just a visual upgrade, it’s about creating a better matchday experience for our supporters. From live updates to engaging content, we’re proud to have played a part in bringing this to life, and we’re grateful to everyone who supported our fundraising efforts.”

Ram Gupta, Managing Director at Nybble, added: “It’s been a pleasure to team up with the OASST and Accrington Stanley for this exciting project. We’re proud to be involved with such a historic club and to help bring cutting-edge technology to the Wham Stadium.

“We work throughout the UK with various Football League clubs including Blackburn Rovers, so it’s great to be supporting teams across East Lancashire, including Accrington Stanley, who we love coming to watch. We look forward to seeing the screen in action throughout the season.”

You can learn more about Nybble on their website: https://nybble.co.uk/