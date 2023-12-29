Morecambe ended 2023 in the worst possible way as they were thrashed by play-off chasers Notts County at Meadow Lane on Friday night.

Macauley Langstaff’s first-half hat-trick and goals from Jodi Jones and Dan Crowley gave the home side a convincing win against a Shrimps team that was miles off the pace.

The scoring began in the 10th minute when the Magpies were awarded a soft penalty after Aaron Nemane collided with David Tutonda.

Referee Bobby Madley pointed to the spot with Langstaff sending Adam Smith the wrong way.

Morecambe's Tom Bloxham was substituted inside half an hour Picture: Jack Taylor

The home side doubled their advantage two minutes later when Smith spilled Jones’ cross into the path of Langstaff, who bundled the ball home.

The Shrimps’ defence was breached for a third time on 24 minutes when former Morecambe midfielder Crowley nipped in unmarked to head past Smith from close range.

Boss Ged Brannan made a double substitution with Jacob Davenport, who had been handed a rare start, taken off for Yann Songo’o and Tom Bloxham replaced by Jake Taylor.

It made little difference as Langstaff clinched the match ball when his curler from the edge of the box beat Smith to his left.

Morecambe went close to pulling one back on the stroke of half-time, Jordan Slew’s effort beating Aidan Stone but hitting the top of the crossbar.

Brannan made another double change at the break with Farrend Rawson and Michael Mellon coming on but it made little difference.

The Magpies scored a fifth just 30 seconds after the restart when Jones was allowed to run into the box and beat Smith with ease.

Mellon looked sharp when he came on, heading a good cross wide before lobbing off target late on when he should have scored.

JJ McKiernan went close to scoring a consolation with a curler in the 90th minute but it was a rare moment of threat on a night to forget.

Notts County: Stone, Brindley (Macari 79), Baldwin, Cameron, Jones, Bostock (Gosling 63, Rawlinson 79), Austin (Adebayo 73), Nemane, McGoldrick, Crowley, Langstaff (O’Brien 63). Subs not used: Mahovo, Sanderson.

Morecambe: A Smith, Senior, Bedeau, Connolly (Rawson 46), Tutonda, Davenport (Songo’o 29), King (Mellon 46), Bloxham (Taylor 29), McKiernan, Mayor, Slew (C Smith 79). Subs not used: Pedley, Melbourne.

Referee: Bobby Madley.