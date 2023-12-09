Norwich City v Preston North End team news - as six out and one doubt

Preston North End travel to Norfolk to face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the EFL Championship. Ryan Lowe's side are out-of-form at the minute, and face a Canaries side that are beginning to find their groove, having at one point looked like they might part ways with David Wagner.

The Canaries have had a days less rest than North End as their win against Bristol City was played last Sunday. An own goal levelled proceedings and then Adam Idah scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to bring home the points. North End meanwhile played last Friday, and should be refreshed however they suffered a 2-0 defeat to QPR at Deepdale, and there is a desire now to respond.

North End have a trip to Huddersfield Town to think about next Tuesday too, and so squad availability will be key for the remainder of this month. The injury situation is a prettier picture than it was a few months ago, and as it stands there is just one player definitely ruled out, whilst another shouldn't be too long out. Norwich have several players in the treatment room, however they're all expected to come back either at Christmas or around the New Year.

North End are just two points off of the play-offs and a win coupled with results going in their favour would see him shoot up to sixth. The chasing pack below them could see them drop out of the top-half, with five teams just three-points behind them in the standings. Here's all the latest team news for North End and the Canaries.

1 . Emil Riis Jakobsen - out Suffered a serious knee injury in January, and hasn't played since. He's suffered a few set backs, however he could in contention shortly. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Emil Riis - out (continued) "Emil is training with the group and in full contact now," said Lowe on December 7. "He wants to get in, but we've got to be careful with him. He has been out for a long time. If you asked Emil now he would say he's ready to go. "If you're asking me, I think he should be ready to go. But, I've got to be governed by the fitness department and physios and respect their decision on it. He's not too far away, so hopefully we will start seeing him in the next week or so." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Milutin Osmajic - doubt Missed the defeat to QPR, and was substituted against Middlesbrough. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales