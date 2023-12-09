Norwich City v Preston North End team news - as six out and one doubt
Team news and injury updates ahead of Norwich City v Preston North End in the EFL Championship.
Preston North End travel to Norfolk to face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the EFL Championship. Ryan Lowe's side are out-of-form at the minute, and face a Canaries side that are beginning to find their groove, having at one point looked like they might part ways with David Wagner.
The Canaries have had a days less rest than North End as their win against Bristol City was played last Sunday. An own goal levelled proceedings and then Adam Idah scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to bring home the points. North End meanwhile played last Friday, and should be refreshed however they suffered a 2-0 defeat to QPR at Deepdale, and there is a desire now to respond.
North End have a trip to Huddersfield Town to think about next Tuesday too, and so squad availability will be key for the remainder of this month. The injury situation is a prettier picture than it was a few months ago, and as it stands there is just one player definitely ruled out, whilst another shouldn't be too long out. Norwich have several players in the treatment room, however they're all expected to come back either at Christmas or around the New Year.
North End are just two points off of the play-offs and a win coupled with results going in their favour would see him shoot up to sixth. The chasing pack below them could see them drop out of the top-half, with five teams just three-points behind them in the standings. Here's all the latest team news for North End and the Canaries.