Lancaster City boss Phil Brown ready to shuffle the pack

Phil Brown is ready to shuffle the pack in a bid to get his Lancaster City side firing again.

The Dolly Blues have won just one of their last seven games in the Evo-Stik Premier Division ahead of struggling Halesowen Town visiting Giant Axe on Saturday.

Having lost twice in a week to Nantwich Town, 3-0 at the Weaver Stadium on Saturday and 2-1 in the reverse fixture on Tuesday night, the City boss believes now is the time to give some players a chance, while intensifying his hunt for new recruits.

“It might be that a few need to come out and few need to come in whether that’s externally or players who have been waiting for their chance,” Brown said.

“I can’t question the endeavour at all but some players are struggling for form and one or two might need a breather.

“The time has come for some lads to have a rest.

“I’ve got one or two fitness concerns and one or two performance concerns and it’s having a collective impact on the team.

“The bottom line is we’re under-performing at this moment in time.

“It’s time to blood a few players and see what they can do.”

Amongst those who could come into the reckoning are versatile attacker Danny Shearwood, who has returned to the club after a spell in Singapore, and former Preston North End youngster Leon Creech, who has been on the fringes for large parts of the campaign.

On the incoming front, adding experience is Brown’s priority.

“Danny Shearwood’s come back from Singapore and has been training with us and now has international clearance,” said the Blues boss.

“Leon Creech has also been waiting patiently and Hannu Tam is back available.

“We’re looking at bringing players in to breath life into a tired changing room as well.

“It would be unfair on Danny, Leon and others to bring players of a similar ilk, but it would be good to add some experience.”

Paul Jarvis is set to be assessed ahead of the Halesowen game after limping off early on in Tuesday night’s defeat to Nantwich with a hamstring injury.

Steve Williams is touch and go with his own hamstring problem and if he isn’t fit for Saturday, the defender or striker is expected to make the trip to Warrington Town in the second round of the League Cup next Tuesday night, January 30.

Charlie Bailey is unavailable due to a prior commitment while Ricky Mercer will begin a three-game ban after his red card for violent conduct on Tuesday night.